Suspect in shooting outside a Kentucky courthouse has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her mother outside a Kentucky courthouse has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect, Christopher Elder, died Monday evening at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Elder was accused of opening fire Monday morning in a parking lot outside the Hardin County Justice Center in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Killed were Erica Riley and her mother, Janet Riley. Police say a third victim, a man who is related to both women, is hospitalized in stable condition. They had shown up for a court hearing regarding a protective order against Elder.

