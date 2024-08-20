Tech tycoon, defense attorney, and Morgan Stanley banker among those missing in freak yacht sinking

LONDON (AP) — A superyacht that sank off the Sicilian coast during a storm left six passengers missing, including British tech kingpin Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah. Lynch was acquitted in June in a longrunning U.S. fraud case and was apparently aboard the yacht with some of the people who stood by him throughout the ordeal. One of Lynch’s U.S. lawyers, Christopher Morvillo of Clifford Chance, and his wife were also on the yacht and are among those unaccounted for. Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and Bloomer’s wife were also among the yacht’s missing.

