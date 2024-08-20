Tropical depression dumps heavy rain in southern South Korea and Seoul area

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A tropical depression is dumping heavy rain in southern South Korea and the populous Seoul region after weakening from a tropical storm Some southern areas recorded up to 6 inches of rain and parts of the capital region had more than 3 inches as of Wednesday morning. The depression that was once Tropical Storm Jongdari made landfall Wednesday and South Korea’s weather agency said the system was expected to dissipate soon. No injuries have been reported. Some vehicles were damaged and at least one home flooded. Government officials urged monitoring of areas like basement dwellings that are at high risk of flooding.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.