Trump campaigns to ‘make America safe again’ as Democratic convention zeroes in on his felony record

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pledged to “make America safe again ” while campaigning in Michigan as the Democrats who gathered in Chicago to nominate Kamala Harris branded him a career criminal. Trump campaigned Tuesday in Michigan as part of a battleground campaign swing designed to counter the Democratic National Convention. He stood alongside sheriff’s deputies in the city of Howell and tarred Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, as the “ringleader” of a “Marxist attack on law enforcement” across the country. The event was billed as another way for Trump to draw contrasts with Harris. But as with earlier events on the economy and inflation, Trump devoted much of his attention to attacking the vice president.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.