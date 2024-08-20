What to watch as the Democratic National Convention enters its second day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Democratic National Convention is heading into its second day. Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage Tuesday night in support of Kamala Harris’ nomination. They’ll speak a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech. Convention organizers say the theme for Tuesday’s events is “a bold vision for America’s future,” a pivot toward a new generation for Democrats and their leadership.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.