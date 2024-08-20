Witness recalls man struggling to breathe before dying at guards’ hands in Michigan mall

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A witness says a man who died at a Detroit-area mall during a struggle with security guards repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Hoy Monk II testified Tuesday, the second day of trial for three guards charged with involuntary manslaughter. McKenzie Cochran died in 2014. Monk says guards didn’t let up on Cochran, even when he said he couldn’t breathe. Cochran had refused to leave Northland Center after tension with a jewelry store owner. Lawyers for the guards say he was a risk to the public.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.