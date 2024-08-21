Democrats get a third-party hopeful knocked off Pennsylvania ballot, as Cornel West tries to get on

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have won legal challenges keeping the left-wing Party for Socialism and Liberation off Pennsylvania’s presidential ballot. A Commonwealth Court judge, in a Tuesday decision, agreed with two Democratic Party-aligned challenges that the paperwork filed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation was fatally flawed and ordered the party’s presidential candidate off Pennsylvania’s Nov. 5 ballot. Meanwhile, a lawyer with deep ties to the Republican Party is working to help get independent candidate Cornel West on it. The lawyer argues that the Secretary of State’s office under Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro was wrong to reject West’s paperwork.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.