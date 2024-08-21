Explosion and fire at a pharmaceutical plant in India kill at least 15 workers, wound 40

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — An explosion triggered a fire in a pharmaceutical plant in southern India, killing at least 15 workers. A police officer says another 40 people were wounded in the fire Wednesday and were hospitalized. It occurred at the Escientia Company, which makes intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The plant is in Telangana state’s special economic zone near the port city of Vishakhapatnam, a highly industrialized area with many mishaps, including hazardous chemical leakages. Media reports said electricity was thought to be related to the fire. State authorities ordered an investigation. Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety norms.

