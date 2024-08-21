Gilma becomes the 2nd hurricane of the eastern Pacific season and is forecast to stay away from land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gilma became the second hurricane of this year’s eastern Pacific Ocean season and is forecast to remain away from land. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says early Wednesday that the Category 1 storm was located about 935 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday. Gilma was moving west and additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds were near 75 mph, with higher gusts.

