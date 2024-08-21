Harris’ family members are popping up around Chicago this week during the DNC. Here’s who’s who

CHICAGO (AP) — Members of Vice President Kamala Harris’ blended family are popping around Chicago this weel during the Democratic National Convention, where Harris will accept her party’s presidential nomination. Husband Doug Emhoff, who addressed the convention on Tuesday, could make history as the first gentleman spouse. He’s already the first second gentleman and first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president. Emhoff’s two children call Harris “Momala.” His former wife is part of a parenting trio with Emhoff and Harris, and she has defended both of them from recent criticism. Harris’ sister and brother-in-law serve as advisers. They’ve all been attending the DNC.

