It’s not just IUDs. Gynecologists and patients are focused on making procedures less painful

Federal officials affirmed this month that the pain people might feel when getting an IUD can be more than doctors’ promises of “just a pinch.” The local anesthetic lidocaine “might be useful for reducing patient pain” when inserting intrauterine devices. That’s according to new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also encourages doctors to have a conversation with patients about pain management. Complaints of pain are not limited to the small, long-lasting birth control device. Gynecologists and patients say there need to be more conversations about options for local anesthetics — as well as other pain-relief options for relatively quick outpatient procedures.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.