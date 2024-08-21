South Carolina deputy charged with killing unarmed man and letting police dog maul innocent person

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy in South Carolina has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault after he fatally shot an unarmed suspect and his police dog mauled a different, innocent person. State agents arrested 29-year-old former Florence County deputy Treyvon Jonathan Sellers on Wednesday. He was on leave after the May 26 shooting and was fired in July after an arrest in an unrelated domestic violence case. State agents say Sellers was chasing William Rankin when Rankin ran into a home. Agents say Sellers ordered his dog to attack without knowing who was inside. While the homeowner was mauled, agents say Sellers shot Rankin five times.

