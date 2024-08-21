Trump is set to hold his first outdoor rally since last month’s assassination attempt

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is holding his first outdoor rally since narrowly surviving an attempted assassination last month. Trump’s podium at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame is surrounded by panes of bulletproof glass that form a protective wall across the stage. Storage containers have also been stacked around the perimeter of the space to create additional walls and block sight lines at the venue, where old aircraft have been positioned behind the podium and a large American flag is suspended from cranes. He is scheduled to deliver remarks on national security Wednesday afternoon as part of his counterprogramming efforts during the Democratic National Convention.

