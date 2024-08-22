A hotel fire in South Korea killed at least 7 people and injured 12, officials say
Officials say a fire has broken out at a hotel in the South Korean city of Bucheon, killing at least seven people and injuring 12 others. The director of Bucheon’s public health department says three of the injured people are in serious condition. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze. An official with the Bucheon Fire Station says the nine-story hotel had 23 guests when the fire broke out Thursday evening. Lee said the fire, which began on the eighth floor, was extinguished, but that the numbers of victims could increase as emergency workers search the building.