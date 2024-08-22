FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines, shots should be available in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Updated COVID-19 vaccines are on their way. The Food and Drug Administration approved new shots from Pfizer and Moderna on Thursday, and the companies are set to begin shipping millions of doses. The shots are cleared for adults and children as young as 6 months, and health authorities hope far more Americans get them this year. Vaccinations could begin in days, as a summer wave of COVID-19 continues. Authorities say anyone who’s recently been infected can wait three months after recovering to get vaccinated.

