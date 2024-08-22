France’s Macron to hold talks with key political players in a bid to form a new government

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with key political players in a bid to form a new government. The meetings at the Elysee presidential palace come after surprise legislative elections last month resulted in no party winning the majority at the National Assembly, France’s powerful lower house of parliament. Political talks will be held on Friday and Monday. Macron’s office said “the appointment of a prime minister will follow on from these consultations.” A leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, won about one-third of the seats at the National Assembly, more than any other group, in last month’s legislative elections. Macron’s centrist alliance came out second and the far-right National Rally emerged in third position.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.