German president inaugurates the rebuilt tower of a church with Nazi-era historical baggage

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has inaugurated the rebuilt tower of a church that became associated with the Nazis’ takeover of power and whose remains were demolished under communist rule. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Thursday it offers an opportunity to reflect on the country’s complicated past amid a surge in authoritarian and antidemocratic attitudes. The baroque tower of the Garrison Church rises over the center of Potsdam, just outside Berlin. The mayor said it “provides a new view over the expanse of our city and also into the depths and the abysses of our history.” On March 21, 1933, the Garrison Church was the scene of the first opening of parliament after Adolf Hitler became chancellor

