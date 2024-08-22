Gunmen open fire on a school van in Pakistan’s Punjab province, killing 2 children

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen opened fire on a school van in eastern Pakistan, killing two children and wounding six other people. Authorities said the driver, who was wounded, seemed to be the target of the attack due to enmity with someone. No one has claimed responsibility for the shooting that happened Thursday morning. Police are still investigating to determine who was behind the firing. A district police chief in Attock said the dead and wounded had been transported to a hospital. Attock is a district in Punjab province but is not far away from the restive northwest.

