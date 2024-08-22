Rescuers recover fifth body from sunken superyacht off Sicily; 1 still missing

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Rescuers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily have brought ashore a fifth body, leaving one person still unlocated, as investigators seek to learn why the vessel sank so quickly. No signs of life have emerged over four days of searching the yacht’s hull on the seabed 50 meters (164 feet) underwater. The Bayesian, a British-flagged yacht, went down in a storm early Monday as it was moored offshore. Civil protection officials say they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly. The six missing passengers included British tech magnate Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter and associates who had successfully defended him in a recent U.S. federal fraud trial.

