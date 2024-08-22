Thousands of Indonesians attempt to storm parliament to protest changes to election law

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of protesters attempted to storm Indonesia’s parliament Thursday, tearing down a section of fence and throwing stones at police, and forcing the legislature to delay a vote on controversial changes to election laws that could further enhance the political influence of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Parliament was to meet in an emergency session in order to overturn one decision made by the country’s Constitutional Court on election procedures, while amending another. Protesters held banners and signs, while others started a fire and burned tires. The Constitutional Court court on Tuesday dismissed a challenge to an age limit that prevents people younger than 30 serving as regional governors.

