Renderings released of new El Paso VA main clinic on Ft. Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Veterans Administration Health Care System has released renderings of the new primary health care center for the region, set to break ground next week and open by 2028.

The 492,996 square-foot facility will be built next to the new William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Ft. Bliss near the Iron Medics exit on Loop 375 at a cost of $617,499,000.

El Paso VA Executive Director Froylan Garza says that will enable better care for more than 54,000 veterans in the local system. And while the region has been seeing improvements in meeting federal standards for setting appointments for new patients, there is still more to be done.

"Today's VA is certainly not my grandparents VA," Garza says. "But what I'll tell you is here at the El Paso VA, we have been focused on filling key critical vacancies across primary care, behavioral health services and specialty services as well. So much so that today we are experiencing historic wait times in primary care and behavioral health."

The MISSION Act, passed in 2018, requires that primary or mental health care appointments for new patients at the VA must be available within 20 days. For crisis or acute care, Garza says they've made great strides.

"For example, in primary care, we can now see our veteran patients the same day," Garza said. "We can even see them tomorrow, if that's their preference. In addition to that, in behavioral health, we can actually see our patients today as well. The same day the veterans are in crisis, they can visit any one of our outpatient sites here in El Paso and Las Cruces and get that same day crisis care right then and there, no questions asked."

But for primary care and more routine appointments, while most El Paso VA facilities are at or near the standard, the Eastside clinic is still lagging behind by more than double the standard at 56 days for new appointments.

Part of addressing that is fulfilling a need for more facilities and space, such as the new primary clinic and another six new or expanded clinics expected to open in the next fiscal year. Access and services are a main pillar of the VA's mission, Garza says that all veterans should expect to receive the care they deserve in our region particularly if they have felt let down by the v-a in the past.

"Give us an opportunity to make it right," Garza said. "Join forces with us as a partnership in your health care."

The focus on veteran suicide is a central part of the VA's mission as well. Beyond the critical care, any veteran in crisis should call 988, and select option 2. That will connect them directly to the veterans crisis team 24 hours a day, seven days a week.