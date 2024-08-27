San Diego police officer killed and another critically injured in crash with fleeing car

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer was killed and another was critically injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into their patrol car. The speeding driver also was killed. The crash occurred late Monday after a vehicle was spotted traveling at high speed on a boulevard. Police Chief Scott Wahl says an officer tried to make a traffic stop and a brief pursuit began. The chief says a supervisor canceled the pursuit because of the speed, but the vehicle crashed into the side of a police car in which two officers were responding. The officer driving the police car died at the scene. The other officer was hospitalized in intensive care.

