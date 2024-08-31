On the first day without X, many Brazilians say they feel disconnected from the world

SAO PAULO (AP) — The blocking of social media platform X in Brazil has divided users and politicians over the legitimacy of the ban, and many Brazilians had difficulty and doubts about navigating other social media in its absence. The shutdown of Elon Musk’s platform started early Saturday, making it largely inaccessible on both the web and through mobile apps after the billionaire refused to name a legal representative to the country. X missed a deadline imposed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The blockade marks an escalation in a monthslong feud between Musk and de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.