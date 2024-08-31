Pakistan’s military says insurgents have freed an army officer and 3 others abducted on Wednesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says insurgents have freed four people, including an army officer who was abducted three days ago when he was sitting in a mosque in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban to receive mourners after attending his father’s funeral. In a statement, the military said the “unconditional release” of Lt. Col. Khalid Ameer and three of his relatives was secured on Saturday due to the role played by tribal elders. Though no one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s kidnappings in northwest Pakistan, hours after his abduction, Ameer in a video said that they were in the custody of the Pakistani Taliban.

