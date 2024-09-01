Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is hitting the road to promote her new memoir, ‘Lovely One’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is embarking on a high-profile, nationwide tour to promote her new memoir, “Lovely One.” Jackson, 53, is using the book, publisher Random House says, to trace her family’s rise from segregation to her confirmation as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court in the span of one generation. She also delves into advancing in the legal profession as a woman of color and a mother balancing a demanding career and family life. Jackson is kicking off the book tour Tuesday at New York’s historic Apollo Theater on the same day the book is published. She reported receiving an advance of nearly $900,000 last year from Random House.

