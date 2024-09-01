Man arrested in Poland on suspicion of holding a woman captive and abusing her for over 5 years

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.” Prosecutors in the town of Legnica say the abuse started in January 2019 and lasted until last week in the village of Gaiki, near Glogow. They say the woman was held in an unheated building with no water or toilet facilities and he repeatedly abused her sexually and physically. He was arrested after he brought the woman to a hospital for treatment of a dislocated shoulder. He denies any wrongdoing. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

