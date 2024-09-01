Palestinian militants kill 3 Israeli police in the West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have killed three Israeli police officers when they opened fire on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has carried out large-scale raids in recent days. The shooting early Sunday took place along a road in the southern West Bank. The raids have mainly been focused on urban refugee camps in the northern part of the territory, where Israeli forces have traded fire with militants on a near-daily basis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The police confirmed that all three killed were officers and said the assailants slipped away. A little-known militant group claimed responsibility. Hamas praised the attack as a “natural response” to the war in Gaza and called for more.

