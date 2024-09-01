Russia says it downed over 150 drones, in one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks of the war

The Russian Ministry of Defense said air defenses had intercepted and destroyed 158 drones overnight into Sunday, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region. Forty-six were over the Kursk region, where Ukraine has sent its forces in recent weeks in the largest incursion onto Russian soil since World War II. Ukrainian drone strikes have brought the fight far from the front line into the heart of Russia. Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has stepped up aerial assaults on Russian soil, targeting refineries and oil terminals to slow down the Kremlin’s assault.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.