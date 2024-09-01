Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work

Hotel housekeepers have for years waged a fierce battle to restore automatic daily room cleaning that was scaled back at many properties during the pandemic. The dispute has taken center stage during tense contract negotiations in cities across the U.S. this summer, with at least 15,000 members of the UNITE HERE union threatening strikes this fall in 12 cities. The first of the strikes began on Sunday, when more than 1,000 workers walked off the job for three days at four hotels in Boston and one in Greenwich, Connecticut, The labor unrest is a reminder of the pandemic’s disproportionate and lingering toll on low-wage women who are overrepresented in front-facing service jobs.

