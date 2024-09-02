2 people are rescued from a disabled yacht off the Australian coast

SYDNEY (AP) — Two people have been rescued unharmed Tuesday after spending a night aboard a disabled yacht in the heavy seas off the Australian coast. The 60-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were rescued at 7:30 a.m. from their 62-foot yacht. It had been abandoned 185 miles east of the New South Wales state coast. The pair were expected to reach Sydney aboard a police boat Tuesday night. With an ocean swell of 16 to 20 feet and winds of up 70 miles per hour, conditions were considered too dangerous to attempt a recue in the dark. The pair had activated their emergency beacon around 1 p.m. Monday. The yacht had experienced a mechanical failure, lost a rudder, was taking water and was drifting east away from the shore.

