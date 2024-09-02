Skip to Content
News

Bus crashes into students in eastern China, killing or injuring at least 10, state media say

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:39 PM

BEIJING (AP) — A bus crashed into a group of students in eastern China on Tuesday, killing or injuring at least 10, state media reported.

The students were waiting at the gate of a middle school in Tai’an city in Shandong province shortly after 7 a.m., Xinhua news agency said.

The bus was specially customized for transporting students, it said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated. School safety, including overloaded school buses and poorly designed buildings, has long been a problem in China.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content