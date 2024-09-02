Investigators say crime lab improvements aided arrest of Alabama man in 24-year-old Georgia murder

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) — A 63-year-old man has been arrested in Alabama in the 2000 murder of a northwest Georgia woman. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office say they have charged Clerance D. George with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2000 death of Julie Ann McDonald. McDonald, a pharmacist, was found stabbed to death in her home in LaFayette, Georgia. Officials say better crime lab technology and traditional police work had allowed them to conclude that George had killed McDonald. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says George was arrested in Birmingham on Aug. 22 and awaits extradition to Georgia

