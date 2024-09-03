8-year-old Utah boy dies after shooting himself in car while mother was inside convenience store

LEHI, Utah (AP) — An 8-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself in a car while his mother was inside a Utah convenience store. Lehi City Police say the boy was alone in the car Monday evening when he shot himself in the head. He died Tuesday morning at a hospital. Police said the shooting appeared to be unintentional and self-inflicted. It’s unclear how the boy got ahold of the weapon. Police did not return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking more information. The shooting happened less than two weeks after a 5-year-old Utah boy died after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun found at his house.

