Gun shops that sold weapons trafficked into Washington, DC, sued by nation’s capital and Maryland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three gun shops that sold dozens of firearms to a man who trafficked the weapons in and around Washington, D.C., are facing a new lawsuit filed jointly Tuesday by attorneys general for Maryland and the nation’s capital. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb says at least nine of those guns have now been found at crime scenes and or with people wanted on warrants for violent offenses. Many of the others remain unaccounted for. Schwalb says Washington, D.C., has struggled with gun violence in recent years, with many of those weapons coming into the capital through straw purchasing.

