Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg resigns ‘to pursue a career opportunity,’ governor says

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is resigning his position effective immediately after serving more than seven years in office. He said Tuesday “my time in public service must come to a close.” Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the resignation, saying in a statement that the Republican is pursuing “a career opportunity that allows him to focus more on his family.” Iowa law states that the governor shall appoint someone to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term. Reynolds indicated that she will do so “later this fall.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.