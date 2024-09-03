Outgoing Japanese leader Kishida will visit South Korea for a summit on improving ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is going to South Korea to improve the two country’s relations. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said Tuesday that the leaders will discuss further developing two-way ties and strengthening their cooperation in regional and global issues. It said Kishida’s two-day visit starting Friday was arranged after he “actively expressed hope” to end his term with a high note in bilateral relations. The talks will be the two leaders’ 12th and likely last summit talks before Kishida steps down.

