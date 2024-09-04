A Māori king who urged racial unity in New Zealand is laid to rest and a new queen rises

NGĀRUAWĀHIA, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Māori monarch, Kīngi Tūheitia, has been laid to rest atop a sacred mountain as his youngest daughter, Ngā wai hono i te po, became the second Māori queen in a tradition dating back to 1858. The king died last Friday following heart surgery, just days after the 18th anniversary of his coronation. A humble and quiet man, he had in recent months spoken up to rally resistance and unity among Māori as the country’s political culture became more divisive. The Māori monarchy is non-constitutional and was created to champion Indigenous sovereignty.

