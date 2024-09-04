A US Navy sailor is detained in Venezuela, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor has been detained in Venezuela after traveling there unauthorized on personal business, the Pentagon said Wednesday. The enlisted sailor was detained last week by Venezuelan law enforcement, two defense officials said. The officials referred to the State Department for an update on the sailors’ status but said the service member was neither on official travel nor did they have authorized leave to visit Venezuela. The detention follows a similar disappearance earlier this year when a U.S. Army soldier was arrested after traveling to Russia to visit his girlfriend.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.