British hiker found dead after flood on Spanish island of Mallorca. Searchers look for missing woman

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say that a British man has been found dead while emergency services search for a woman of the same nationality. Both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca. Spain’s Civil Guard said Wednesday that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday. The body of the 32-year-old man was found on Wednesday while the search continues for woman. More thunderstorms over Barcelona on the mainland forced the organizers of the America’s Cup sailing event to postpone racing.

