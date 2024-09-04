Israel’s Netanyahu demands open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel must keep open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt, digging in on his stance on an issue that has threatened to derail cease-fire efforts. Netanyahu’s comments came as the United States is developing a new proposal for a cease-fire and hostage release, hoping to end the nearly 11-month-old war. The question of Israeli control of the Philadelphi corridor –- a narrow strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt, seized by troops in May –- has become a central obstacle in the talks. Hamas has demanded an eventual full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu says that until someone else can control the border, “we’re there.”

