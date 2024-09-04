Leaders of South Korea, New Zealand strongly condemn expanding North Korea-Russia military ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and New Zealand have strongly condemned the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. A joint statement issued after their meeting says the two leaders condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the expanding military cooperation between North Korea and Russia including North Korea’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

