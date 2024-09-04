Several new laws in Texas have gone into effect since September 1st. How these laws impact you

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new law attempting to strengthen online security for your child has now been in effect since September 1st. The Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment Act, or its acronym, SCOPE Act, limits a minor's access to social media.

The SCOPE Act now requires social media/service companies that are operating in the state of Texas to implement steps to protect your child on their platforms. First, providers must register the age of each user and prevent the user from altering their age later on. Providers must limit the collection of a minor's personal data, and can not sell this data. Minors also are prohibited from making purchases through the service. Algorithms used to provide content must be disclosed by the provider. Companies are also asked to develop a strategy to prevent underage users from being exposed material that promotes self harm, harassment, and sexual exploitation. Companies are to provide parents with tools that allow them to supervise their child's online activity. Companies who violate the law could see a penalty of up to $10,000.

Another law, Senate Bill 1841 gives dating violence survivors access to family violence centers.

Senate Bill 241 aims to crack down on companies that make insulin. Name-brand manufacturers are required to give written notice if no generic option is available.

House Bill 1710 will require the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to notify a judge if a defendant has served 75 days.

House Bill 4510 will change how agencies and public colleges report financial information to the government.