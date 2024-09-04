Skip to Content
Surprise Ukrainian resignations include the nation’s top diplomat

A spate of resignations from the Ukrainian government came with one major surprise: the departure of the highly regarded foreign minster. Dmytro Kuleba is the career diplomat who courted Western support for his country’s defense. With close ties to Western leaders, the 43-year-old joins five other ministers who have stepped down with little explanation. Speculation surrounding his departure was focused on differences with powerful aides to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but a respected Ukrainian academic told The Associated Press that the change is unlikely to affect the country’s foreign policy.

