The Justice Department is investigating sexual abuse allegations at California women’s prisons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into allegations that correctional officers sexually abused incarcerated women at two California prisons. Federal authorities announced the investigation Wednesday, saying they had “significant justification” to look into the allegations. Officials said lawsuits have been filed alleging sexual abuse, including rape, at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Institution for Women in Chino. The prisons are run by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The department said Wednesday that it does not tolerate sexual assault and welcomes the investigation.

