The US is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing Wednesday to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Intelligence agencies have previously accused of Russia of using disinformation to try to interfere in the election. But the announcement expected from Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to show the depth of U.S. concerns and signal legal actions against those suspected of being involved.

The people who discussed the announcement spoke on condition of anonymity with The Associated Press because the matter was not public. One of the people said the announcement will involve, in part, an accusation of the use of Russia-state media to spread disinformation and propaganda.

Garland and other law enforcement leaders are expected to speak briefly at the opening of a meeting of the Justice Department’s elections threats task force.

In a speech last month, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Russia was the primary threat to the election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and “his proxies are using increasingly sophisticated techniques in their interference operations. They’re targeting specific voter demographics and swing-state voters to in an effort to manipulate presidential and congressional election outcomes,” she said. “They’re intent on co-opting unwitting Americans on social media to push narratives advancing Russian interests.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

CNN first reported the expected announcement.