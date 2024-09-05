Skip to Content
Trump says he’d create a government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk

Published 12:11 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he would create a government efficiency commission to audit the entire federal government. Trump said Thursday the idea was suggested by billionaire Elon Musk, who would lead it. The commission is the latest attention-grabbing alliance between Trump and Musk, who leads companies including Tesla and SpaceX and has become an increasingly vocal supporter of Trump’s bid to return to the White House. Trump says the commission would recommend “drastic reforms” and develop a plan to eliminate fraud and improper payments within six months, which he said would save trillions of dollars.

