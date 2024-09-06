January 6 crimes did happen. Court cases, video and thousands of pages of evidence prove it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inside Washington’s federal courthouse, there’s no denying the reality of Jan. 6, 2021. Day after day, judges and jurors silently absorb chilling sights and sounds from television screens — of rioters beating police, shattering windows and hunting for lawmakers. Hundreds of cases have systematically documented the weapons wielded, crimes committed, lives altered by physical and emotional damage. But outside the courtroom, in the political arena, it’s a starkly different story. Donald Trump and his allies lionize the attackers as patriots who came in peace. Polls suggest millions of Republicans believe him. Trump’s relentless attempt to rewrite the history of that day has become foundational to his campaign for another term as president.

