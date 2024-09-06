North Carolina court orders RFK Jr.’s name to be removed just before ballots are sent

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has directed that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name be taken off state ballots for president. Friday’s ruling by the intermediate-level Court of Appeals blocks the planned distribution of absentee ballots later Friday in what would have been the first sent out nationally for the Nov. 5 election. The appeals court also told a trial judge to order election officials to distribute ballots without Kennedy’s name on them. State attorneys have said it likely would take over two weeks to reprint ballots and get them out the door. Kennedy sued to have his name removed after suspending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.