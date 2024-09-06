Police say they arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to school in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police have arrested a woman after her 6-year-old son brought a gun to his school. According to local news outlets, the 22-year-old woman faces several charges including carrying a weapon on school property and child neglect or endangerment. The Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an armed party call at Geeter K-8 School on Thursday. The school’s resource officer said the student was showing the Ruger 9mm handgun to other students in his class. A staff member later confiscated the gun after finding it in the student’s backpack. The woman was booked into Shelby County jail and released without bond. She was expected in court Friday.

