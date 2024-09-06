Telegram CEO makes first public comments since French authorities targeted him and his app

PARIS (AP) — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is promising stepped-up efforts to fight criminality on the messaging app. In a Telegram post, the app’s founder made his first public comments since French authorities handed him preliminary charges for allegedly allowing the platform’s use for criminal activity. Durov defended himself against the French judicial investigation, suggesting that he personally shouldn’t have been targeted. He insisted that Telegram is not “some sort of anarchic paradise,” But he also said surging numbers of Telegram users “caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform” and he pledged to “significantly improve things.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.